Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €270.00 ($310.34) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($706.90) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($689.66) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday, December 6th.
HYQ stock opened at €370.80 ($426.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €469.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €518.67. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €368.20 ($423.22) and a 52-week high of €618.00 ($710.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
