Hyatt Hotels (H) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE H opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.04.
In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
