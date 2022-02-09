Hyatt Hotels (H) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE H opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.04.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyatt Hotels stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Hyatt Hotels worth $45,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

