Huobi BTC (HBTC) One Day Volume Hits $155,169.00

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $44,040.49 or 1.00296977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $155,169.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.77 or 0.07216503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,918.04 or 1.00299765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00052413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00055190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

