HUNT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.24 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $85.11 million and $16.24 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00107753 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

