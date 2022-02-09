Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 454.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Shares of HUM opened at $437.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.15. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.