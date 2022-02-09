Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 963,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in TLG Acquisition One were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 2nd quarter worth $967,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLGA opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

