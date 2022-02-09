Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $9.73 Million Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Match Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 182.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.35. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 130.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

