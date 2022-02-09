Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 278.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at $1,208,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGS. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $171.74 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

