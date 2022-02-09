Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

