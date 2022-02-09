Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.46% of Guess? worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

