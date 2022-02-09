Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $100.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HUBG. Stephens increased their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.
Hub Group stock opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
