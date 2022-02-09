Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $100.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HUBG. Stephens increased their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group stock opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.