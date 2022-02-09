Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 35,774 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,774 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 94.5% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

