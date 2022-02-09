Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $782,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,784,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $348.88 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $280.81 and a 12-month high of $374.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.94.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

