Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 8,903 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

NYSE GMED opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

