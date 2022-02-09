Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 21,933 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 191.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,933 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

