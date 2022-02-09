Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.40% of TLG Acquisition One as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLGA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 5,883.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 588,303 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLGA stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

