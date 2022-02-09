HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Purchases C$10,625.00 in Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Robert Robitaille acquired 25,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$10,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 595,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$253,212.88.
Shares of HPQ stock opened at C$0.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.93 million and a PE ratio of -73.33. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.82.
HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.