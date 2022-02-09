HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Purchases C$10,625.00 in Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Robert Robitaille acquired 25,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$10,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 595,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$253,212.88.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at C$0.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.93 million and a PE ratio of -73.33. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Get HPQ-Silicon Resources alerts:

HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.