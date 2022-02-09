HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Cut by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in HP were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in HP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in HP by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.