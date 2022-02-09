Hourglass Capital LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 44,694 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

AAPL stock opened at $174.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.