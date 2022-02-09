Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.