Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.

HLI stock opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.91. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

