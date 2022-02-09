HOQU Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 24% against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $152,597.37 and approximately $361,870.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00041731 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00105491 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

