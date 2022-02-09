Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after buying an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after buying an additional 387,820 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

HON stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.03 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

