Honeywell International Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

HON opened at $194.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.99. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $188.03 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.