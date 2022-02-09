Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.510-$3.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.08 billion-$131.08 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.

HMC opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honda Motor stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

