Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.510-$3.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.08 billion-$131.08 billion.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.
HMC opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $33.42.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
