Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report sales of $161.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.60 million and the lowest is $160.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $193.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $840.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $839.30 million to $841.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $950.40 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $951.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of HOMB stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 747,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,199. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.
In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.
