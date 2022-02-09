Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report sales of $161.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.60 million and the lowest is $160.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $193.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $840.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $839.30 million to $841.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $950.40 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $951.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOMB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 747,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,199. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

