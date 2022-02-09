Hive Reaches Market Capitalization of $457.14 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $457.14 million and approximately $14.53 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000667 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004219 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 393,707,329 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

