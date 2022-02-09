Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,801,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,228,000 after buying an additional 67,901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 91,596 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 151,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

SUB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.12. 9,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,359. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.60 and a twelve month high of $108.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.93.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

