Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 60,619 Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

VONE traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.61. 5,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.96. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $174.07 and a 12-month high of $220.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

