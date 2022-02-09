HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,656 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Option Care Health worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

