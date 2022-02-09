HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $118.16 and a one year high of $159.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.20.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

