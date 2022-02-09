HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US stock opened at $125.44 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.