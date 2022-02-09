HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in AMETEK by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AME opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

