Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $214.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.
NYSE:HSY opened at $207.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.77. Hershey has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $207.21.
In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
