Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $214.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $207.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.77. Hershey has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $207.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.