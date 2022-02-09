Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

