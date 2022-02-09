Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 626.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. 16,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

