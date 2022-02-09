Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded at TheStreet

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

NYSE:HP opened at $32.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,626,000 after buying an additional 562,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,879,000 after acquiring an additional 518,337 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $13,397,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $10,097,240,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

