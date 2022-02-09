Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 562,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,879,000 after purchasing an additional 518,337 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $13,397,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $10,097,240,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.59. 1,427,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,329. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.