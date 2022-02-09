Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.35

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 14486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.25%.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

