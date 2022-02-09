HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $199.87 million and $59,065.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00188434 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

