Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.68-1.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.62. 5,718,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.