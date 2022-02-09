Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.740 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.68-1.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

