Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.740 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.68-1.74 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.