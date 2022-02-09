HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $280.21.

Shares of HCA opened at $239.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.05. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $170.13 and a 12 month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

