Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $90.24 and last traded at $91.00. 6,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,108,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.92.

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Hasbro by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 331.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

