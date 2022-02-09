Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.
Shares of HOG stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
