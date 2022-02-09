Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 1,561.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hanger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $657.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $289.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

