Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.20. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 43,799 shares traded.

HALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $75.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

