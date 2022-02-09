Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $56.23. 17,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,484. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

