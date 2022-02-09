Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $56.23. 17,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,484. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haemonetics (HAE)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.