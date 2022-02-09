Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to report $367.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.97 million and the highest is $376.00 million. Guild reported sales of $454.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($999.00) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

GHLD stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $834.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.24. Guild has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Guild by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

