GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,017 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.37. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $60.41 and a one year high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

